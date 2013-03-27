Juicefoozle

Cartoon Rifle Workshop

Juicefoozle
Juicefoozle
  • Save
Cartoon Rifle Workshop zbrush workshop tutorial
Download color palette

zbrush beginners workshop available on vimeo:
https://vimeo.com/album/2309606

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Juicefoozle
Juicefoozle

More by Juicefoozle

View profile
    • Like