Arash Shiva

Groupon Search

Arash Shiva
Arash Shiva
  • Save
Groupon Search search iphone groupon mobile
Download color palette

Exploration for "Pull to Search" on Groupon's iPhone app, plus lightening the UI with white and Open Sans. Some of this made it to production.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Arash Shiva
Arash Shiva

More by Arash Shiva

View profile
    • Like