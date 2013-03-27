Daniel Hritzkiv

Matterform Logotype

Daniel Hritzkiv
Daniel Hritzkiv
  • Save
Matterform Logotype logo engraved bit pixel m f matterform 3d printing
Download color palette

A logo for Matterform, a 3D printing startup from Toronto.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Daniel Hritzkiv
Daniel Hritzkiv

More by Daniel Hritzkiv

View profile
    • Like