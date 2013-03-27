Phil Stringfellow

Client App Dashboard Remixed

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Client App Dashboard Remixed web icons app green admin client invoice turquoise retina flat phlat proxima nova cliche
Rejigged and recoloured the previous version based off feedback. Now featuring a smattering of Proxima Nova, Retina and "flat".

I'm a cliché.

Client App Dashboard
By Phil Stringfellow
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
UI Designer. Gamer. Pixel perfectionist!
