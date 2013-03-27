thecloudartist

BoB-Omberman - Sticker

BoB-Omberman - Sticker bobomberman
I made a fusion from my favorite video game characters. Bomberman and BoB-Omb from Super Mario. I call him bobomberman. Enjoy it :D

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
