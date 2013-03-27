Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

Sugar & Spice

Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
  • Save
Sugar & Spice et lettering calligraphy logo lettering artist calligraphy artist evgeny tkhorzhevsky calligraphy and lettering artist hand lettering logo lettering logo calligraphy logo type font
Download color palette

The second one tattoo for Irina Meye from Germany

Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

More by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

View profile
    • Like