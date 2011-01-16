Adam Campion

Japanese Card

Adam Campion
Adam Campion
Hire Me
  • Save
Japanese Card illustration vector japanese portrait
Download color palette

Birthday Card design for my girlfriends young cousin. He's obsessed with all things traditional Japanese.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Adam Campion
Adam Campion
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adam Campion

View profile
    • Like