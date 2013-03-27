Tyler Anthony

MAP (WIP) ICONS 2

MAP (WIP) ICONS 2 light bulb icons color hot air balloon clock stop sign hand shirt
Some updated versioning of the previous hand and light bulb. the purple is to show experiencing and the orange is to show inspiring.

Rebound of
MAP (WIP) ICONS
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
