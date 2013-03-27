Kevin Brindley

14 - March Madness

A self-initiated identity project, to tackle the challenge of designing a group of marks that are inspired by something seen, experienced or completed during a given week this year. All marks to share a common color palette and name, to be consistent when shown as a group, but each mark individually can draw from different inspiration and pursue a different creative direction.

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
