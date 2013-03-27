Jessica Ongko

Type treatment - Stained Priest

Jessica Ongko
Jessica Ongko
  • Save
Type treatment - Stained Priest publication spread ink photography hands watercolor hand drawn paint
Download color palette

Combining hand-done type and photography

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Jessica Ongko
Jessica Ongko

More by Jessica Ongko

View profile
    • Like