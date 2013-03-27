Alpis

Vinylfy - Record Label Design

Alpis
Alpis
Hire Us
  • Save
Vinylfy - Record Label Design vinyl record collection data table website web app web design print label
Download color palette

HELP VINYLFY REACH 500 USERS BY FRIDAY! Please help us spread the word! Thanks you so much :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Alpis
Alpis
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Alpis

View profile
    • Like