Tyler Anthony

MAP (WIP) ICONS

Tyler Anthony
Tyler Anthony
Hire Me
  • Save
MAP (WIP) ICONS icons color hot air balloon clock stop sign hand shirt light bulb
Download color palette

Set of icons for the MAP project at work. First round...

01e29be3815034c322d9c0010343dc99
Rebound of
MAP (WIP)
By Tyler Anthony
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Tyler Anthony
Tyler Anthony
The Illustration Station
Hire Me

More by Tyler Anthony

View profile
    • Like