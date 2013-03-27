Paulius Kairevicius

Ampersand Logo Design

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Hire Me
  • Save
Ampersand Logo Design pj monogram ampersand logo identity design brand branding logotype designer logos paulius kairevicius logo designer logo design graphic design corporate identity brand identity custom logo design freelance designer simple
Download color palette

Hello everyone! I would like to hear your thoughts about my newest brand mark. What did you see at first sight apart ampersand?
Thanks in advance :)

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Creating visual mathematics.
Hire Me

More by Paulius Kairevicius

View profile
    • Like