Pavel Novák

8 bit Invader (mapping)

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Hire Me
  • Save
8 bit Invader (mapping) invader 8bit pixel art mapping video motion darkfejzr mario lemmings pac-man games computer
Download color palette

http://vimeo.com/24577973
I made this video as a tribute to the awesome old games, that i grow with.

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pavel Novák

View profile
    • Like