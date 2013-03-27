Jonathan Wagener

Easter Eggs?

Jonathan Wagener
Jonathan Wagener
  • Save
Easter Eggs? easter hide vet illustration webcomic drawing
Download color palette

Part of a daily webcomic series I am working on. See the whole series here: http://cowandsheep.co.za/cow-sheep-2

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Jonathan Wagener
Jonathan Wagener

More by Jonathan Wagener

View profile
    • Like