vanessa wyler

art print for minted

vanessa wyler
vanessa wyler
  • Save
art print for minted minted art print necklace
Download color palette

Something I submitted for a recent minted.com challenge.
http://www.minted.com/design-rating/85034

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
vanessa wyler
vanessa wyler

More by vanessa wyler

View profile
    • Like