Bas van der Ploeg

Week Cal icon

Bas van der Ploeg
Bas van der Ploeg
  • Save
Week Cal icon week cal calendar weekcal final icon red utilitap
Download color palette

The final version of the new Week Cal icon for UtiliTap.

Check the the Showcase page here:
http://basvanderploeg.nl/week-calendar-icoon

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Bas van der Ploeg
Bas van der Ploeg

More by Bas van der Ploeg

View profile
    • Like