Teemu

MQ

Teemu
Teemu
  • Save
MQ mq redesign web design fashion grid
Download color palette

Was looking for clothes and got a sudden urge to redesign my favorite clothing stores (MQ) website.

The page that I redesigned:
www.mq.se/herr/kategorier/visa_alla/

100% pixels here:
http://cl.ly/Nt1f

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Teemu
Teemu
I love to draw cute rectangles ❤︎

More by Teemu

View profile
    • Like