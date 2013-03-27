Chris Shaw

Sound Engineer Business Card

Sound Engineer Business Card microphone zeppelin script blue
Business Card for a sound engineer that works on live video. The background depicts a "zeppelin" mic or a boom mic you often see in the field. Client wanted a sketched out look and also favored classic looking design.

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
