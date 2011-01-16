Vladimir Chalupa

Distributed computing

Distributed computing printed illustration computer
Part of the illustraton about distributed computing, where army of the normal PCs (slow as turtle) around all world can do same work as supercomputer:)

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
