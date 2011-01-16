▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Gerrel

Gerrel dog doodle brown character puppy childhood toy
Gerrel is a sweet dog. Gerrel is a playful pig-tailed puppy. It reminds me of childhood. Also the irony, violence, beauty, fascination of that age.
your comments are welcome. thanks.

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
