3 Kings

3 Kings letterpress illustration jerusalem star camels 3 kings 3 wisemen card christmas christmas-card
Letter pressed Christmas card for the university!

The inside reads "Westward leading, still proceeding, guide us to thy perfect light" - using the amazing Millie typeface by Mr @kylewaynebenson (http://fonts.kylewaynebenson.com/millie/)

Full project on my website! check it out:
http://andrewcolinbeck.com/card.html

