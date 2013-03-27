Awaken Design Company

Cabins In Broken Bow Branding Variations

Cabins In Broken Bow Branding Variations logo logo design logotype branding brand image simple minimal outdoors trees mountains deer buck bear clean silhouette awaken awaken design awaken design company wood texture design
Some rough Logo Design and Branding previews for Cabins In Broken Bow.

It's never a bad thing when we get to work with Nature/Animal imagery since i'm a huge outdoorsmen :) Keep a look out for some finalized versions of their logo/branding. And as always, thanks for looking!

- Anthony | Awaken

