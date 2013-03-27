Finn

Blog Updates

Just updated my personal blog with new colors and an overall new responsive design.

Based on the Svbtle theme by Matteo Roversi I tried to produce a minimal design with personal elements and a great color palette.

Take a look at it and tell me what you think: twntysix.tumblr.com

Make sure to resize your browser or view it on your mobile phone!

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
