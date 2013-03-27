Charlie ⚡️

walt's classic diner

Charlie ⚡️
Charlie ⚡️
  • Save
walt's classic diner handlettering wip working hard typography
Download color palette

working hard on this one. not sure how to do this, i've never really used script fonts.

8ede47fc0c2fb51ecae9d1807e70af2f
Rebound of
walt's classic dinner logo
By Charlie ⚡️
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Charlie ⚡️
Charlie ⚡️

More by Charlie ⚡️

View profile
    • Like