Claudia Ng

Morgana's pool party

Claudia Ng
Claudia Ng
  • Save
Morgana's pool party league of legends t-shirt
Download color palette

Grand Prize t-shirt design for League of Legends Jinx contest. I had a lot of fun doing it, and was trying out Adobe Ideas on the iPad.

I get no royalties for it, but if you happen to want to buy it:
http://www.jinx.com/p/league_of_legends_morgana_pool_party_premium_tee.html?catid=&s=leagueoflegends

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Claudia Ng
Claudia Ng

More by Claudia Ng

View profile
    • Like