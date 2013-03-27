Aziz Kocanaogullari

Kid Character Design

Aziz Kocanaogullari
Aziz Kocanaogullari
  • Save
Kid Character Design character design illustration kid character boy old sketch
Download color palette

One of the kid designs I'm working on for a project

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Aziz Kocanaogullari
Aziz Kocanaogullari

More by Aziz Kocanaogullari

View profile
    • Like