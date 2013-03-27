Skip Dolphin Hursh

Hand-Drawn GIF

Hand-Drawn GIF animated gif transform warp morph eyeball rabbit bunny robot overlay overlap marker lines frames animation hand-drawn gif
New GIF is a hand-drawn collaboration with Justin Winslow and Jackson Eather:

http://skiphursh.tumblr.com/post/46423897255/collaboration-with-justin-winslow-and-jackson

