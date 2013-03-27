Mauro Gatti

The Iron Tummy

Mauro Gatti
Mauro Gatti
  • Save
The Iron Tummy food fat smile happy game ipad apple icon hamburger eyes kitchen cook
Download color palette

The Iron Tummy is the game where your food fantasies come true. Forget your diet and get ready to indulge in a guilty pleasure. And guess what? No weight gain! Make a reservation here: http://bit.ly/QOGntl

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Mauro Gatti
Mauro Gatti

More by Mauro Gatti

View profile
    • Like