Vladimir Chalupa

The animal for the web made for kids.

Vladimir Chalupa
Vladimir Chalupa
  • Save
The animal for the web made for kids. animal flower color sci-fi
Download color palette

The little lizard living in the garden in the space. He is able to change color of his skin. So I made about seven variations. But this yellow i like more than others:)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Vladimir Chalupa
Vladimir Chalupa

More by Vladimir Chalupa

View profile
    • Like