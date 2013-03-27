Jeroen van Eerden

Logo idea.

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo idea. leaf water green nature fun logo mark concept wip drop
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like