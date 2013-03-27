Pavel Novák

Lion Guitar (Les Paul) detail

Lion Guitar (Les Paul) detail lion guitar electric les paul darkfejzr wood craft gibson red
Detail of woodburning

Designing guitars is my personal project and hobby. I simply love playing them. If you like my designs, please be so kind and take a look at my fb page: http://www.facebook.com/darkfejzr

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
