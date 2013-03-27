Tiago Sá

New Business Cards

New Business Cards portugal lettrepress screenprint black cotton black muscletone duplex blue hello
...my new business cards! :)

One side letterpressed on a110# Florescent White Lettra stock and the other screenprinted to 140# Black Muscletone stock.

Freelance Graphic & Web designer based in Lisbon
