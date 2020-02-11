Wisecraft

DH Logomark Grid

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
DH Logomark Grid illustration identity design logo lettermark identity designer typography brand logotype designer smart mark hd dh h letter logomark logo design grid layout negative space for sale unused buy branding brand identity
DH Logomark Grid illustration identity design logo lettermark identity designer typography brand logotype designer smart mark hd dh h letter logomark logo design grid layout negative space for sale unused buy branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. DH.jpg
  2. DH logomark-01.jpg

D + H negative space logomark.

Does this ever happen to you? 👇

Sometimes you come up with the best idea ever for a logo. You sketch it, refine it on computer, and then when it's all done, you do a reverse image search and someone has already came up with the same idea.

But then, another day, you come up with a really simple idea (like this DH logomark) and you think - this is cool, but probably someone has done it before. You search for it, nothing 🤷‍♂️

Press 🧡if this happens to you as well!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Hashdash drib 4x
Rebound of
Hashdash - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like