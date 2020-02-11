DH Logomark Grid

D + H negative space logomark.

Does this ever happen to you? 👇

Sometimes you come up with the best idea ever for a logo. You sketch it, refine it on computer, and then when it's all done, you do a reverse image search and someone has already came up with the same idea.

But then, another day, you come up with a really simple idea (like this DH logomark) and you think - this is cool, but probably someone has done it before. You search for it, nothing 🤷‍♂️

Press 🧡if this happens to you as well!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--