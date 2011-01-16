👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The last few months, I've been working like crazy on my upcoming startup called GhostBloggers (http://www.ghostbloggers.net) which will allow writers to write about any topic they like and enable blog owners/publishers to purchase blog unique content in a matter of minutes instead of days/weeks!
I'm terribly exited about this project and can't wait to launch it this february!
Sign up for the mailing list if you're interested to become a writer or publisher!
#yaaay