Matthew

54" of compensation

Matthew
Matthew
  • Save
54" of compensation setup mac accessories
Download color palette

27" iMac i7
27" LED Apple Monitor
Bose on Ear headphones
Behance Dot Grid Notebook
Zebra Mechanical Pencils (no. 2 style)

I put my monitor on an old sketchbook for both utility and to remind me where I came from :P

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Matthew
Matthew

More by Matthew

View profile
    • Like