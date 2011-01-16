Nejc Polovšak

Freaky sphere

Nejc Polovšak
Nejc Polovšak
  • Save
Freaky sphere 3d vines sphere grow ball bw c4d
Download color palette

Still from the Sphere animation that can be seen here: http://www.vimeo.com/16590264

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Nejc Polovšak
Nejc Polovšak

More by Nejc Polovšak

View profile
    • Like