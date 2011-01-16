Rodger Patterson

Footer

Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson
  • Save
Footer footer design blue logo website
Download color palette

Working on the footer for my personal site. Incorporating the mountain shapes from my logo in an arch at the top of the footer.

Still messing around with colours but liking how it's going so far.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson

More by Rodger Patterson

View profile
    • Like