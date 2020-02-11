Workflows - Salelsa Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Guys! This is another composition shot from the Salesla's Workflow. Sellers can define workflows to automatically reach out to their Amazon customers based on Fulfilment Channels, ASINs, Repeated Buyers, and more, with flexible email timing triggers. Check out more on salesla.com. I will share shots from the products afterwards.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻 Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖