Is Phone Icon iphone rejected icon
My first Dribbble shot! This is an Icon I made for is-Phone for free, AS you can see from this (http://cl.ly/424w) They clearly needed another icon, however this was rejected *sad face*

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
