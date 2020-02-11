Fitness & Sport Merchandise App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Here’s the design we’ve crafted specially for fitness fans. With such an app, planning a training routine and buying amazing workout clothes is just a matter of a few clicks. Hope you like it!
🏃♀️ To add more breathing space in the UI, we decided to display workout clothing with horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and pick items they need.
🤸♂ When picking colors it’s crucial to think about target users. We assumed that a more calm and delicate color palette would be a perfect match for young women who enjoy working out (as much as going out:D)
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
