Luke

Pendulum

Luke
Luke
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This is my own take on MadeByStudioJQ's excellent IN THE MIX series. I made a simple faux-dispersion shader in Blender Cycles, and this is the result!

👉 Press the L button if u like it 👈

Follow me, or visit my website (available for work):
Website | Twitter | Youtube

Luke
Luke
Animator & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Luke

View profile
    • Like