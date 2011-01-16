Tim Van Damme

Tim Van Damme
Tim Van Damme
I have this thing where I redesign my blog, post a screenshot of it on Dribbble, and hate it the next day (1, 2, 3, 4 & 5). However I'm feeling fairly confident about this one (except the article area, but that's something I'll tweak while I'm working in the markup).

The idea is: iOS meets classic typography. I know, still a lot of work ahead...

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
