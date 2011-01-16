Dmitry Novikov

Are you ready for iPad2?

ipad retina
Retina display makes really mad many UI designers, but not Me ;)
I create all graphics in Illustrator. Retina adaptation makes in seconds!

PS: sorry for my English ;)

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
