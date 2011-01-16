Jason Kirtley

ipad Guitar Amp App

Jason Kirtley
Jason Kirtley
Hire Me
  • Save
ipad Guitar Amp App guitar dropdown ui ipad app
Download color palette

blues model amp example.

7a67da1c040c56702ce4a820e812e21b
Rebound of
ipad Guitar Amp App
By Jason Kirtley
View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Jason Kirtley
Jason Kirtley
Senior UI/UX Designer in Austin TX
Hire Me

More by Jason Kirtley

View profile
    • Like