Wearetopsecret interactive banner wedgie ride
Rich Media banner promoting Ride Snowboard's Wedgie Footbeds. Visit the site below and give him a pull. After you wreck the dude for a bit try typing in the old Nintendo Contra code with your keyboard arrows (up, up, down, down left, right, left, right).

http://bit.ly/wedgiebanner

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Designer, Illustrator, Sculptor & Figuremaker
