Begins with an A

Well this is finally approved, colors aren't final but we'll see i'm working on custom type for the mark but i can't tell it looks final to me.



This concept was developed since this company "A" is on every stage of the production proccess, since sketching to diagrams to final product. That's why i build an A using the circle (starting point) the diamond (the desicion taking) and the Square (the final product) ^^. sketch



What you guys think ? anyone wanna give me feedback on the type development i need some outside viewers to tell me what could possibly be wrong. Thanks dribbblers.