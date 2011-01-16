Begins with an A

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Well this is finally approved, colors aren't final but we'll see i'm working on custom type for the mark but i can't tell it looks final to me.
This concept was developed since this company "A" is on every stage of the production proccess, since sketching to diagrams to final product. That's why i build an A using the circle (starting point) the diamond (the desicion taking) and the Square (the final product) ^^. sketch
What you guys think ? anyone wanna give me feedback on the type development i need some outside viewers to tell me what could possibly be wrong. Thanks dribbblers.