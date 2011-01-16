Steve Miele

Bubbble Gum

Bubbble Gum vector illustrator gum dribbble logo
I thought I'd share a piece of vector art I put together for the Dribbble Drills held on Flickr. I feel it apropos to make it my first shot!

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
