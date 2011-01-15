Scott Boms

Dropped In

Navigation is a funny thing because there's an infinite number of ways it could be handled and why. I think I've been through close to 10 variations on the primary navigation since I started this project but there's been problems with them for one reason or another (balance, spacing, overall complexity, etc.), but I think this is the one, though with a couple minor changes.

Major Works
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
