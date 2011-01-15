Josh Cleland

Phoenix Jones: Guardian of Seattle

Josh Cleland
Josh Cleland
  • Save
Phoenix Jones: Guardian of Seattle seattle illustrator vector super hero cityscape skyline city buildings mascot gray grey yellow space needle
Download color palette

I watched a news story about the real life Seattle super hero, Phoenix Jones, and the next day I started sketching away. Work in progress.

Josh Cleland
Josh Cleland

More by Josh Cleland

View profile
    • Like